January 1, 2023 service. Happy New Year to all! We are happy to celebrate 2023 and we are excited with anticipation for a wonderful new year! Today, Kay King Watson filled our pulpit as Lay Pastor. She opened the service with the Welcome and Announcements. She led us in singing two Praise Songs: “Glory in the Highest” and “Infant Holy, Infant Lowly”.

The Call to Worship was Psalm 150, Verses 1 – 2. Kay led us into Prayer Time as we prayed for help and healing for families and friends, and offered up praises for blessed events and gatherings of families and friends. She then led us as we recited The Lord’s Prayer.

The first Hymn we sang was “Love Has Come”, followed by our “Happy Time” (as Rev. Thayer calls it!), the Tithes and Offerings. Maggie Houlihan and Margaret Emery played “That Beautiful Name” as the offering was collected. Special Music was provided by the Worship Team as they sang “Jesus, Jesus, Oh, What A Wonderful Child!”

Kay based her message on Scriptures from Psalm 90, Verse 12: “Teach us to number our days aright, that we may gain a heart of wisdom.” And, from the Book of Phillipians, Chapter 3, Verses 13 : “Brothers, I do not consider myself yet to have taken hold of it. But one thing I do: Forgetting what is behind and straining toward what is ahead, 14: I press on toward the goal to win the prize for which God has called me heavenward in Christ Jesus.”

After the sermon, we sang “Good Christian Men, Rejoice” followed by Communion, “The Lord’s Table”. The Benediction was read from the Book of Second Corinthians, Chapter 13, Verse 14. The Congregation formed a circle around the Sanctuary and we sang “Blest Be the Tie That Binds” Maggie and Margaret played “How Great Our Joy” as the Congregation departed.

Announcements: 1. Food Cupboard donations: In December, we have collected cereal. In January , we will collect soup. The Food Cupboard is looking for volunteers to work for a few hours each month. If interested, see or call Tini Eastman. 2. Sunday School is available each Sunday for Adults:9:45 a.m. and, for children: during the morning worship service. 3. Weekly Bible Study, with Kay King Watson, takes place every Tuesday at 10 a.m.. All are welcome! 4. Mary’s Lunch tales place every Thursday in the Vestry at 11:30 a.m. All ladies are welcome. 5. The Worship Team rehearses every Thursday, in the Sanctuary, at 1 p.m. Guess what? All are welcome to sing with us, also! 6. The Soap “n More Store will be open on Saturday, January 7, from 9 a.m. to Noon, weather permitting. Happy New Year!

