NO. LIVERMORE — At the Jan 1 North Livermore Baptist Church service, Reverend Dr. Susan Crane filled in for Pastor Bonnie who is on vacation from January 1 – 7.

The Scripture was John 1:1-18 and the sermon was titled – “Jesus, Light of the World”. The hymns that were sung are: “Savior, Like a Shepherd Lead Us”, “The Lord’s My Shepherd”, and “O God, Our Help in Ages Past”. Communion was served at the end of the service. Linda Lyman is the organist each week and Lew Lyman leads the music each week. Pastor Bonnie will return for the January 8 worship service.

Announcements listed in the bulletin were that the congregation will be collecting canned soup for the Food Pantry in the month of January. There will be no Bible Study on January 3. On January 14 – Deacons/Trustees board meetings. January 22 – Annual Business Meeting after church service. The AA meetings are held on Friday nights at the church.

For information, check out our website at northlivermorebaptistchurch.org. You can email the church at [email protected] Pastor Bonnie’s office hours are Monday and Tuesday from 9 a.m. to noon.

