Spruce Mountain November Student of the Month Awards
Department Awards L to R – Brooke Douglass, Trevor Hogan, Sam Geissinger, Zen Wakefield-Dostie, Kenzi Richards, Riley Small, Aubrey Kachnovich, Elizabeth Chase, Jonah Moore, Faith Maurais, James McGovern & Daniel Wilson. Submitted photo
Alex Ladd – Student of the Month Jody Ladd , Mother & Alex Ladd Student of the Month. Submitted photo
Faith Maurais – Student of the Month with her mother Stacey Maurais. Submitted photo
Student of the Month for November Jack Mears Student of the Month for November, Jack Mears with his Mom Theresa Mears. Submitted photo
