Firefighters spent nine hours battling a fire in 90 degree Fahrenheit weather in a materials shed at Lignetics of Maine, a sawdust processing facility, in Strong Thursday, July 21. Containing and trying to extinguish the fire was a community effort with help from 10 other local fire departments under the Franklin County Fire Association’s mutual-aid call program. Without the mutual aid, Strong Fire Chief Duane Boyd said his department would not have been able to put out the fire. Pictured, a Strong Fire Department tanker at right supplies water to a firefighter atop the Farmington Fire Rescue Department’s aerial ladder with a Wilton fire engine in the foreground. Franklin Journal file photo
Layne Nason plays a rendition of “In the Good Old Summertime” on the piano while Brody LaBarre watches at the Octagon House in downtown Farmington Friday, July 22. Nason, who has been playing the piano since he was six, recently joined the Farmington Historical Society board and has since played the piano every time he visits the Octagon House. Franklin Journal file photo
Alexander Kane, at left, AJ Saulnier, Jeremiah Whitman and Jordan Lincoln perform at an open mic night in downtown Farmington Sunday, July 17. A number of attendees took to the mic to perform songs, read poems and tell stories at Farmington Pride’s first reoccurring Open Mic Night, which Saulnier said was intended to help the local LGBTQ+ community find belonging while also giving any person a platform to share their art and creativity. Saulnier joined the other three performers, who make up the band Songs For The End Times, to perform Saulnier’s original song “An Open Conversation.” Franklin Journal file photo
A player from the Franklin Flyers team reaches third base in an American Legion game against Ware-Butler on Wednesday, July 6, at Hippach Field in Farmington. Franklin Journal file photo
Buzz Bridges, dressed as Uncle Sam, sings “God Bless the USA” while marching Monday in Farmington’s annual 4th of July Parade organized by the Farmington Rotary Club. The theme was celebrating America’s superheroes. Franklin Journal file photo
Resident Kitty Gee sits in a three-wheeled bike after the parade Saturday morning, Aug. 20 in Chesterville. Gee was named “Golden Citizen” of the parade held as part of Chesterville Family Fun Day. Franklin Journal file photo
Marion “Toosie” Sharoun carries a banner in honor of Isabel Greenwood, “Farmington’s Suffragist” at an unveiling ceremony for a plaque honoring Greenwood’s work in the fight for women’s right to vote at Old South Church in Farmington Thursday, Aug. 18. The plaque is a marker on the National Votes for Women Trail honoring suffragists across Maine and the country. Greenwood’s plaque also marks the location of the 27th Annual Maine Suffrage Association Convention held in 1907, hosted by the Franklin County Equal Suffrage League. Franklin Journal file photo
Families play in the water at Wilson Lake during a beautiful sunset Friday, Aug. 5. Franklin Journal file photo
Diane and Tim Hunt dance Friday night, Aug. 5, to music from Matt & The Barnburners during the Wilton Blueberry Festival’s Free Street Dance. Diane, who recently moved to town with her husband, said the dance party and festival were great ways to get to know the town. Franklin Journal file photo
Charlie Adams, at left and Keith Howard of Logger’s Den install the roofing for a new pavilion at Kineowatha Park in Wilton Wednesday, Aug. 3. The pavilion was funded by Judith Bjorn’s $100,000 donation to the Wilton Parks and Recreation Department. Howard, owner of Logger’s Den which was contracted for the project, said the town asked that the pavilion be completed ahead of the Wilton Blueberry Festival. He said the work started on Monday, Aug. 1, and was set to finish on Wednesday because “we don’t fool around.” Franklin Journal file photo
The Town of Wilton celebrates outgoing Town Manager Rhonda Irish at her retirement party at the town office Wednesday, Aug. 3. Irish was retiring after 13 years in the role to start the next chapter, she said. Town employees gifted Irish a hand-made wooden rocking chair, rhododendron plant and table to enjoy while relaxing in her retirement. Kay Neufeld/Franklin Journal
Steven L. Greeley, director of the Maine Department of Labor/Bureau of Labor Standards/Workplace Safety and Health Division, center, presents Farmington Town Manager Christian Waller, right, with the Safety and Health Award for Public Employers on Tuesday evening at the Town Office. Selectman Stephan Bunker is at left. Franklin Journal file photo
Horses shoot down the race track at the Farmington Fair’s pari-mutuel horse racing Thursday, Sept. 22. Longtime community members said it was the camaraderie that makes Maine’s harness-racing industry shine. Franklin Journal file photo
Marilyn Josephson, known to friends as Jo, passed away Sunday, Sept. 11, at her home in Temple on the land she’s lived since the 1970s. Friends and colleagues of Jo’s say she left an impact across Franklin County and Maine as a devoted community member dedicated to making where she lived the best it could be. Jo was a member of every board and group one could think of. Friends remembered Jo as loving, direct, and always one to ask questions. Pictured is a portrait of Jo taken by friend Ann Arbor in 2006 in Farmington. Arbor said Jo was devoted to black and white photography, that colors were merely a distraction. Franklin Journal file photo
Victory, a cow from Hardy Farm, gave birth to a calf at the Farmington Fair early Tuesday morning, Sept. 20. Farm owner Teresa Hardy said Victory was a first time mom and had a due date of Sept. 15, but they had a feeling the calf would be birthed at the fair. The calf, yet to be named but currently nicknamed “little brat” for the time being, had a “rough start,” Hardy said. It took seven people to pull out little brat. Mom and baby returned to Hardy Farm in Farmington that night to continue recovering from the hard birth. Franklin Journal file photo
Trinity Slate a student at the University of Maine at Farmington, shares their experiences as a nonbinary person with the Regional School Unit 9 Board of Directors during the public-comment session at their Tuesday, Sept. 13, meeting. Slate said their experiences with “the physical and emotional scars” of “rejection” put them at risk. Slate urged the board to keep the poster hung in the district. This poster, Slate said, could be lifesaving for those who need to see it. Franklin Journal file photo
Zayden Zyr boards the school bus in Farmington to W.G. Mallett School Wednesday, Aug. 31, during the first week of school. Zyr said he was most excited to go back to physical education and art class, where he loves to doodle. Franklin Journal file photo
Allan Ryder and Charlotte Bogue, both of Farmington duke it out in the second round of Tucks Ale House’s weekly cribbage tournament Tuesday, Sept. 6, in downtown Farmington. Though Bogue said Ryder had a strong lead, neither were in it for the win. Rather, both Ryder and Bogue said they appreciated the friendship and camaraderie of playing cribbage together. Franklin Journal file photo
UMF students share a table at the Mantor Library on Wednesday, Oct 26, with junior Bailey Randel, left, working on an assignment and senior Maegan Martin, center, tutoring senior Jay Bruinsma, right, in math. Franklin Journal file photo
Principal Tracy Williams watches her second graders roll pumpkins down a small hill. The pumpkin roll was the grand finale of WG Mallett’s Fall Frolic on Friday, Oct 21. Franklin Journal file photo
At left Jaimee Lilley of Jay watches while Roland LePage Jr. of Lewiston holds Roland LePage III of Jay Sunday afternoon, Oct. 9, at Dreamin’ Fahm in Wilton. The farm was open for Open Creamery Day where guests could feed peanuts to the goats, press cider and make their way through a farm-themed obstacle course. Franklin Journal file photo
Heidi Wilkinson at left looks up while discussing craft classes with Cindy Dunham Saturday morning, Oct. 1, at the Crafter’s Cave in Wilton. Dunham opened the shop, located at 305 Main Street in February. Franklin Journal file photo
The 3C Society would hold an Autumn Ball Saturday evening, Oct. 8, at the Elks Lodge in Farmington for those with special needs. This red carpet, being tested by 3C Society member Amanda Beane’s dog Shelby would greet attendees. Franklin Journal file photo
Siblings Annie, Jameson and Sawyer Tracy of New Sharon try out dental tools Saturday afternoon, Oct. 8, at the Fall Block Party hosted by Franklin Memorial Hospital in Farmington. Franklin Journal file photo
Ann O’Regan of Industry, left, is practicing pickleball with nephew Mike O’Regan, right. Franklin Journal file photo
Gretchan Sawyer, 11, painting the window of TD bank. The Rotary club hosted the contest where kids painted storefront windows for Halloween. Franklin Journal file photo
Allison Akers of Chesterville is given a pumpkin stress ball Friday afternoon, Oct. 28, at the 2nd Annual Foster Career and Technical Education Center Trunk or Treat at the Mt. Blue Campus in Farmington. It’s something fun for the community, the kids, Director Melissa Williams said. Williams is seen in the background at right. File photo/Livermore Falls Advertiser
Lieutenant Justin Lowe of Wilton Fire & Rescue, center, hands out candy with son Liam Lowe, center, wife Sabrina Lowe, left, and Valerianne Hinkley, right on Oct. 31. Wilton Fire & Rescue were one of many municipalities that gave out candy to motorists on Main Street in Wilton. Franklin Journal file photo
Wilton native Eric Rutberg casts his vote Tuesday, Nov. 8, at the Wilton Town Office. Franklin Journal file photo
Senior Clare Granquist speaks about how she got into actuary science as a major on Wednesday, Nov. 2. With her are fellow actuary science majors, from left to right, Erica Sanderson, Maegan Martin, John Manzo, Jimmy Reel, and Marc Mayo. Franklin Journal file photo
A Boy Scout member in front and Cub Scout member Jameson Porter carry wreaths Friday morning, Nov. 11, to place on monuments in Meetinghouse Park in Farmington. The scouts were part of the Veterans Day program held by Roderick-Crosby American Legion Post 28. Korean Veteran Harold Beisaw is seen watching at left while veteran Peter Tracy is behind the boys. Franklin Journal file photo
A soldier from Fort Drum salutes after presenting Sue White with a folded American flag Saturday, Nov. 12, during the funeral service for her great uncle, Sgt. Zelwood Gravlin in Phillips. Franklin Journal file photo
Smart Scientists, a rookie FIRST LEGO League team at Smart Fun Learning Adventures in Farmington was preparing for the state competition Dec. 3 in Jay. Seen from left on Nov. 22 are Amani Decker, Taygen Orr, Jill Creznic, Clara Chaisson and Vivian Chaisson with the robot game field. There were 15 missions for teams to attempt in addition to creating an innovation project solution on sustainable energy. Franklin Journal file photo
Tasha DeRoche is seen restocking apple cider at Food City in downtown Farmington on Monday, Nov. 21. DeRoche said things like cabbage were selling quick as Thanksgiving draws closer. Franklin Journal file photo
Students take out their phones to catch Spot do a little dance at UMF on Thursday, Nov 17. Boston Dynamics designed Spot, along with their other robots, to have dynamic, high mobility. Franklin Journal file photo
A Jolly Good Night would be taking place Friday evening, Dec. 9, in Farmington. Kendrick Charles and his draft horses, seen in this file photo would be providing wagon rides between the Community Center and downtown. File photo/Livermore Falls Advertiser
Patricia Gordon, left, and Shirley Robinson, right, out for a walk at Kineowatha Park with Robinson’s dog, Amy on Monday, Nov. 28. Amy is five years old and used to be a racing dog. She won over 160 races according to Robinson. Franklin Journal file photo
Travis Hafenecker, center, waves to the crowd dressed as a Christmas tree for Skowhegan Saving Bank’s float Saturday, Dec. 3, during the parade on Main Street in downtown Farmington. In spite of the rain, hundreds showed up to indulge in the holiday festivities and honor Chester Greenwood. Franklin Journal file photo
Members of Kyes Insurance walk down Main St. in downtown Farmington on Saturday, Dec. 3. Their float design, which featured the Peanuts gang, was the winning float for this year’s Chester Greenwood day parade. Franklin Journal file photo
National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day was recognized Wednesday, Dec. 7, in Farmington. Rodney Titcomb carries the American flag and John Robinson the VFW flag to lead the procession to the midpoint of Center Bridge where a wreath was placed. Franklin Journal file photo
Walter Gooley, left, stands next to a tree on his farm on Tuesday, Dec. 6. At 89 years old, Gooley is still going strong with his tree farm, which he has been cultivating since 1972. Franklin Journal file photo
During the food hall event Friday evening, Dec. 9, at the Farmington Community Center Pat and Karen Cyr are seen with Terry Cullenberg at the Ora Breads display. Franklin Journal file photo
The front entrance of the new Sweatt-Winter building on Wednesday, Dec.14, at 274 Front St. The building was on track to be open in early summer. Franklin Journal file photo
Mary Kalel, left, and Sarah Patterson, right, organize food baskets on Tuesday, Dec. 13, at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church. Eight families, chosen anonymously, would be given a basket filled with food, napkins and grocery store gift cards. Kalel also included a Christmas card and other festive items. Franklin Journal file photo
Gavin Caton, age five and Luke Caton age two from Phillips are seen with Santa Claus Saturday, Dec. 10, at Minikins in Farmington. Franklin Journal file photo
Alex of Franklin Memorial Hospital security removes snow on Tuesday, Dec. 20, from a jeep belonging to a patient. According to him, the patient would be admitted for some time and he wanted to make sure the snow didn’t build up on their vehicle. Franklin Journal file photo
Jace Stefani, age 8, picks himself up after falling on the ice on Wednesday, Dec. 28, at Kineowatha Park in Wilton. According to his dad, Dylan Stefani, practice makes perfect. Franklin Journal file photo
