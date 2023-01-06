The Franklin County Animal Shelter lobby, kitten, and available adult cat rooms are open to the public Monday to Saturday, Noon to 4 p.m. The shelter is located at 550 Industry Rd in Farmington. The shelter is performing dog adoptions by appointment. Please call 207-778-2638 during office hours to schedule an appointment.

The pets of the week are Janice and Lois!

Lois is a nine-year-old female, with a lot to say. “Hello, my name is Lois. I’m a very loving, portly, little old lady. I’d love to talk and tell you all about my day while I sit beside you and get loved on. Due to my overweight nature, I’d do best in a home that would be willing to help me lose a few pounds!”

Janice is an outspoken, three-year-old female and she has this to say!

Hi I’m Janice. I’m a very outspoken and outgoing lady. I love affection but I’ll yell at you the whole time you’re petting me. When I came, in I had some bladder stones and a UTI, so I do have to be on a special diet of urinary care food.

