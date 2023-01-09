• Joel P. Curley, 61, Jefferson, warrant seven counts of failure to appear, theft by receiving stolen property, attaching false plates, aggravated operating after habitual offender revocation, violation condition of release, Sunday, Dec. 25, in Farmington, Farmington Police Department.

• Shantelle M. Austin, 31, Wilton, domestic violence assault, Monday, Dec. 26, in Wilton, $300 bail, Wilton Police Department.

• Todd C. Welch, 41, New Sharon, warrant two counts of unpaid fine, Tuesday, Dec. 27, in Farmington, personal recognizance bail, Farmington Police Department.

• Frederick O. Gusler, 21, Phillips, criminal trespass, Tuesday, Dec. 27, in Rangeley, $2,000 unsecured bail, Rangeley Police Department.

• Zacheriah A. Adams, 31, Farmington, warrant two counts failure to appear, warrant theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, failing to stop for a police officer, aggravated driving to endanger, violation of condition of release, unlawful possession of scheduled drug, warrant probation revocation, Wednesday, Dec. 28, in Farmington, Farmington Police Department.

• Mohamed M. Mohamed, 22, Springfield, Massachusetts, operating without a license, violation condition of release, Wednesday, Dec. 28, in Avon, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

• Richard W. Pierce, 54, Industry, operating under the influence, Friday, Dec. 30, in New Sharon, $1,000 unsecured bail, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

• James P. Hopper, 43, Farmington, violation condition of release, Friday, Dec. 30, in Farmington, $2,000 unsecured bail, Farmington Police Department.

• Leroy C. Norton, 38, Chesterville, violation of condition of release, two counts unlawful possession of scheduled drug, Friday, Dec. 30, in Farmington, Farmington Police Department.

• Danielle J. Luker, 34, Wilton, violation condition of release, Friday, Dec. 30, in Farmington, $2,000 unsecured bail, Farmington Police Department.

• Acacia M. Tourtellotte, 22, Chesterville, domestic violence assault, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023, in Chesterville, $1,000 unsecured bail, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

• Jacob R. Carlton, 35, Jay, warrant failure to appear; warrant probation revocation; operating after revocation; refusing to submit to arrest or detention, refusing to stop; unlawful possession of cocaine; violation condition of release, Sunday, Jan. 1, in Jay, Jay Police Department.

• Myles AD Lynch, 20, Farmington, two counts theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, burglary, two counts criminal mischief, two counts criminal trespass, two counts violation of condition of release, Sunday, Jan. 1, in Farmington, Farmington Police Department.

• Harold Clayton, 32, Jay, violation condition of release, warrant domestic violence aggravated assault, Monday, Jan. 2, in Jay, Jay Police Department.

• Michael J. Kalchik, 41, New Sharon, disorderly conduct unreasonable noise, Tuesday, Jan. 3, in New Sharon, $2,000 unsecured bail, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

• Brett W. Philbrick, 51, Dixfield, warrant attaching false plates, Tuesday, Jan. 3, in Temple, $200 cash bail, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

