• Ronald D. Richardson, 27, Farmington, domestic violence assault, Saturday, Jan. 7, in Farmington, $3,000 cash bail, Farmington Police Department.

• Shawn L. Burnell, 29, Jay, warrant failure to appear, Monday, Jan. 9, in Farmington, released to Kennebec County Correctional Facility, Farmington Police Department.

• Stephen Haines, 49, of Phillips, warrant two counts of failure to appear, Monday, Jan. 9, in Phillips, personal recognizance bail, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

These entries reflect charges filed against individuals. Entries are not criminal convictions.

