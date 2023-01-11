Emerson

BOSTON, MA — Kailey Pelletier from Readfield, participated in Emerson Stage’s production of “Are You Someone To Somebody?”, performed December 8th-11th, 2022 in the Greene Theater at Emerson College in Boston, MA. Conceived of and directed by Lindsay Beamish, the show is a mixture of text, movement, abstract design, and media; a new work highlighting the the general human experience.

Kailey Pelletier is majoring in Stage and Production Management and is a member of the Class of 2024.

Emerson Stage and the Department of Performing Arts are where the next generation of actors, designers, stage managers, technicians, administrators, and educators work alongside distinguished faculty, professional staff, and visiting artists to bring skills learned in the classroom to vibrant life on stage.

