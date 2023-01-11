INDUSTRY — Occupants of a house safely escaped Tuesday night from a fire at 28 Church St. that destroyed the building, its contents and a licensed medical marijuana grow operation.

A cat is missing, Fire Rescue Chief Anthony “Tony” Howard said.

It is believed the fire started above the garage around a wood stove in a living area, Howard said. State fire investigator Edward Hastings IV of the Office of State Fire Marshal is investigating the cause.

There were no injuries to the residents or firefighters.

Howard said the three residents were living in a relative’s home. He did not immediately have their names and did not know if there was insurance on the property.

The property is owned by Sheila Fiallo and Fela Tabares of Florida, Town Clerk Angel Davis said Wednesday, according to town records. The house is assessed at $94,900.

Advertisement

“The house is a total loss,” Howard said.

When firefighters arrived the house was engulfed in flames, he said. It was reported about 9:07 p.m. The street is off state Route 43, nearly across from the Town Office.

“We pretty much had it knocked down and contained in about an hour,” Howard said. Firefighters cleaned up burning material and left the scene about 1 a.m. They had cleaned up equipment at the Fire Rescue Station when the fire rekindled and firefighters returned to the site.

The house had a basement, which had a medical marijuana grow operation there and in the garage.

Water was shuttled from Clearwater Pond, which is about a mile away.

The layout of the building made the fire difficult to extinguish.

Advertisement

Firefighters were wet and cold but the trucks and other equipment did not freeze up, he said.

Between 25 and 30 firefighters responded from departments in Industry, Farmington, Chesterville, New Sharon, Temple and Wilton. Franklin County Sheriff’s Office and NorthStar EMS ambulance personnel were also on scene.

The American Red Cross was called to assist the residents.

Just before the Industry fire was reported, a fire at a single-family house at 385 Dutch Gap Road was reported in Chesterville. It was caused by combustibles being extremely close to a wood stove, Chesterville Fire Chief Aaron Gordon said. It was quickly extinguished. He was at work Wednesday and did not have any more information.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: