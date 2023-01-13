The Franklin County Animal Shelter lobby, kitten, and available adult cat rooms are open to the public Monday to Saturday, Noon to 4 p.m. The shelter is located at 550 Industry Rd in Farmington. The shelter is performing dog adoptions by appointment. Please call 207-778-2638 during office hours to schedule an appointment.

This week, the pets of the week are sister and brother- Tatl and Tael, named after the fairy siblings from Zelda.

Tatl, is the female and she is six months to one year old. Hello, I’m Tatl I came here with my brother Tael. While I might seem shy at first once you get to know me, I’m quite the little love bug. I do well with other cat social cats, and I’d be happiest in a home with other cats.

Her brother Tael is also six months to one year old. Oh, hello. I’m Tael. I came here with my sister Tatl. I’m a pretty shy little man but once you start petting me, I melt. I like to stay in small cozy spaces where I can feel safe and comfy. I do well with other cats and love to cuddle them.

