LIVERMORE FALLS — Selectmen confirmed Tuesday night that interim police Chief Michael “Mike” Adcock has been hired as permanent chief.

Adcock succeeds Ernest Steward Jr. who was with the department for 34 years before resigning in October 2022 to join the University of Maine at Farmington as a police officer.

Adcock said he knew he wanted to be a police officer since he was a child.

“I grew up in a law enforcement family. My father was a police officer. Ever since I was 7, I knew that’s what I wanted to be,” he said.

He has a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice. He graduated from Anna-Maria College in Paxton, Massachusetts, in 2001. He started his law enforcement career at a college public safety department while also working for a couple of police departments in Massachusetts.

He moved to Maine in 2007 and was hired by the Farmington Police Department in December of that year. He served as a patrolman for three years and as a patrol sergeant for eight years. He left the department in December 2018 and took a position at the Livermore Falls Police Department where he has served as a sergeant, a lieutenant and interim chief.

He also works part-time for police departments in Jay, Wilton and the University of Maine at Farmington.

There are four full-time and eight reserve officers on the Livermore Falls department.

“I don’t foresee any major changes (to the Police Department),” Adcock said.

Adcock’s salary will be negotiated.

Adcock has three daughters and a wife, Sarah.

In another matter, selectmen approved a $400 weekly stipend for Adcock’s work as interim chief, retroactive to mid- October.

The board also approved a $150 weekly stipend plus $20 per fire service call for interim Fire Rescue Chief Bobby Cummins. He was appointed to the position Jan 6.

They also approved a $150 a week stipend for interim Town Manager Alex Pawson while the town manager is on administrative leave.

Selectmen also approved a $5,000 stipend plus mileage and expenses for Sherman Lahaie, a consultant to the Fire Rescue Department, to get it up and running again and to work on the Bureau of Labor Standards report. The stipend will be paid over 12 weeks. He will also be paid $5,000 for his work plus mileage and expenses for the Fire Rescue Substation Committee to get the project going. Residents voted in November 2020 to build a one-bay station in East Livermore Village.

