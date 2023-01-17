Charlotte Bogue of Farmington fits puzzle pieces together Thursday morning, Jan. 12, at Henderson Memorial Baptist Church in Farmington. The church is open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursdays in January as a warming center. Puzzles, games, coloring books and other activities along with snacks and lunch are provided to give people an opportunity to stay warm and socialize. St. Joseph’s Catholic Church is host on Tuesdays throughout the winter season. Old South Congregational Church will be the Thursday location in February with a March site to be determined. Pam Harnden/Livermore Falls Advertiser
Barbara Busby of Carthage at left and volunteer Stephanie Millay of Farmington use colored markers to create pictures Thursday morning, Jan. 12, at Henderson Memorial Baptist Church in Farmington. The church is open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursdays in January as a warming center. Puzzles, games, coloring books and other activities along with snacks and lunch are provided to give people an opportunity to stay warm and socialize. St. Joseph’s Catholic Church is host on Tuesdays throughout the winter season. Old South Congregational Church will be the Thursday location in February with a March site to be determined. Pam Harnden/Livermore Falls Advertiser
