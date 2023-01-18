KINGFIELD — Residents voted 70-60 Tuesday to change to a town manager style of government, Administrative Assistant Leanna Targett said Wednesday.
State law requires a town manager plan to be adopted by voters at least 90 days before the annual meeting. The adoption means the town has a Select Board, town meeting and town manager for governing.
The Select Board will appoint a town manager and set the salary June 3 at the annual meeting, Targett said.
She has worked for the town for 16 years and been administrative assistant for nearly 11 years, she said.
