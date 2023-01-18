KINGFIELD — Residents voted 70-60 Tuesday to change to a town manager style of government, Administrative Assistant Leanna Targett said Wednesday.

State law requires a town manager plan to be adopted by voters at least 90 days before the annual meeting. The adoption means the town has a Select Board, town meeting and town manager for governing.

The Select Board will appoint a town manager and set the salary June 3 at the annual meeting, Targett said.

She has worked for the town for 16 years and been administrative assistant for nearly 11 years, she said.

Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login first for digital access. Here’s why.

Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.

filed under:
kingfield maine
Related Stories
Latest Articles