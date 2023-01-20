LIVERMORE FALLS — The Select Board and Budget Committee will meet at 5 p.m. Tuesday at the Town Office to review spending plans. They will also review civic organizations’ donation requests, interim Town Manager Alex Pawson said.

It is the first of three budget meetings to be held at the Town Office. A meeting is set for 5 p.m. Feb. 1 for negotiation of the proposed budgets between selectmen and Budget Committee.

The Select Board will vote on budgets at 5 p.m. Feb. 8.

The annual Town Meeting will be held April 25 with voting from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the Fire Station.

