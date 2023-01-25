FARMINGTON, ME (January 19, 2023)—The UMF Art Gallery will be presenting an exclusive 15-year retrospective of the sculptural work of multimedia artist Greta Bank. This exhibition runs from Jan. 26 – March 10 and is free and open to the public. A public reception will be held on Thursday, Feb. 2 from 5-7 p.m.

This work focuses on the dizzying excesses of the contemporary global economy and the resulting desertification of cultures and environments. Bank’s artworks are exquisitely crafted visual essays that respond to specific examples of extravagant greed and corruption.

She draws on natural and human histories, science and science fiction to create artworks that at first visually seduce the viewer, then darken to reveal the connections between the toxic truths of capitalist ecology and the pretty pleasures we enjoy as dazzled and distracted consumers.

This retrospective exhibition at UMF interfaces with the artist’s residency and exhibition of new work, “Deep Fake,” at the Speedwell Projects in Portland.

Greta Bank earned her BFA from the Cooper Union for the Advancement of Science and Art and her MFA in painting from the University of Arizona. She has received an Emerging Artist Grant from the Joan Mitchell Foundation as well as many other grants and has exhibited her work at the SPACE Gallery in Portland, the DeCordova Museum and Sculpture Park, the Center for Maine Contemporary Art, and the Hunterdon Museum. She teaches at the Maine College of Art and Design.

The UMF Art Gallery is dedicated to bringing contemporary art to the campus and regional communities. The gallery is located at 246 Main Street, behind the Admissions Office. Gallery hours are Tuesdays-Sundays 12-4 p.m., and by appointment. Please contact Sarah at [email protected] or 778-1062 for more information or to make an appointment.

