JAY — A newly redesigned town website was unveiled Wednesday that includes town notices, local photographs, a link to sign up for town emails, among other features, making it easier for residents to “stay in the loop.”

Expenet Technologies in Wilton redesigned the website on a new platform, Town Manager Shiloh LaFreniere said. The town used $2,500 from its allotment of the American Rescue Plan Act to pay for it.

To access the website, go to jay-maine.org.

There is a link to the town’s Facebook page, which has 2,200 followers. Visitors to the website can also find links to the agendas and minutes of meetings and Mt. Blue Community Access TV’s recordings of meetings.

Each department is listed with contact information.

The website opens with “Welcome to Jay, Maine” and the town’s slogan “Proud of our past and working for our future.” Rhonda Irish, a resident, submitted the slogan in a town contest and won several years ago.

There is also a tab called “How do I?” to find answers to commonly asked questions.

People can use the Maine online vehicle registration tab, or the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries & Wildlife link where the laws of the outdoors can be found, including a link to current fish stocking reports.

“Hopefully it is easier to navigate to help answer routine questions,” LaFreniere said.

There is also an area for people to submit local photographs. Several are featured on the main page with the names of the photographers.

People can also find a list of activities and volunteering opportunities available in the community.

