WILTON — Wednesday Night Ladies: Week of Jan/18/23

Teams: Bowling Belles 80-56, Coffee Beans 72-64, Mines in The Gutter 72-64, Wreckin Balls 69-67, Designs By Darlene 67-69, Just One More 65-71, Got The Splits 61-75, Living on A Spare 58-78.

Games: Marley Stevens 189, Heather Malone 169, Jen Kelly 168, Lynn Chellis 166, Vicky Stevens 159, Vicky Kinsey 153, Michelle Perkins 151, Beverly Johnson 150.

Series: Marley Stevens 480, Heather Malone 464, Lynn Chellis 456, Vicky Kinsey 421, Michelle Perkins 421, Beverly Johnson 404, Jen Kelly 402, Vicky Stevens 391.

« Previous

Next »