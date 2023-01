• Jeffrey Whiting, 31, Stratton, operating under the influence, Friday, Jan. 27, in Eustis, $1,000 unsecured bail, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

• Jonathan Andrews, 26, New Vineyard, operating under the influence, Friday, Jan. 27, in New Vineyard, $1,000 unsecured bail, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

• Nathan Peoples, 45, Andover, warrant probation revocation, Saturday, Jan. 28, in Oxford County, Oxford County Sheriff’s Office.

• Amanda Fetterhoff, 36, Jay, warrant operating after suspension, Sunday, Jan. 29, in Farmington, Farmington Police Department.

• Edward Hand, 50, Farmington, domestic violence terrorizing, Sunday, Jan. 29, in Farmington, $250 bail, Farmington Police Department.

• Michael Nichols, 22, Wilton, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, violation condition of release, Sunday, Jan. 29, in Farmington, Farmington Police Department.

These entries reflect charges filed against individuals. Entries are not criminal convictions.

