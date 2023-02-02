AUGUSTA — An event to celebrate a life-size carving of Cornelia “Fly Rod” Crosby, Maine’s celebrated first Maine Guide will be held 10:15-11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 14, at the Maine Inland Fisheries and Wildlife [IF&W] Building, 353 Water Street. She was a 2017 inductee to the Maine Women’s Hall of Fame.

The event will feature a short presentation by Earle Shettleworth, Maine’s state historian and retired director of the Maine Historic Preservation Commission, to the IF&W Advisory Council followed by an opportunity for public viewing. The Advisory Council meeting and short presentation may be attended live or virtually by contacting Becky Orff at [email protected] Parking is available at the Kennebec River Rail Trail parking lot, 369 Water Street [next to IF&W building.

The lobby viewing will feature the carving with a song, The Ballad of Fly Rod Crosby, composed by Bud Godsoe and Stan Keach and sung by Julie Davenport of Maine’s Sandy River Ramblers. Additionally, it is rumored that there will be a surprise appearance of a Fly Rod Crosby look-alike.

High Peaks Alliance of Franklin County and two generous donors have made the six-foot, one- of-a-kind likeness by artist Brian Stockman of New Hampshire available for public viewing.

The carving will be at the IF&W Building indefinitely, Brent West said in a phone interview Wednesday, Feb. 1. “Robert Cram who used to be on the Outdoor Heritage Museum [in Oquossoc] board commissioned the carving,” he said. “He lives in New Hampshire, has a summer home in Rangeley.

“Cram has artwork from the 1800s that he loans out. Getting “Fly Rod’s” story out there is why he did it. He likes art and history. I think that is what drove him to [commission] it.”

Originally the carving was to be housed at the museum but that changed, West said. “The artist needed to get it out of his shop,” he added.

Stockman grew up in Rangeley, is a master carver now living in New Hampshire. Over the course of two years, he posted Crosby piece updates on YouTube. In the first, he noted the trunk he used was the biggest, clearest piece of pine he had ever worked on.

According to an article in the Aug. 23, 2018, Franklin Journal, “Crosby was born in Phillips in 1854 and suffered from tuberculosis, then called consumption. It was a disease that claimed both her father and brother. With no cure for the illness, doctors encouraged Crosby to spend as much time as possible outdoors. This advice was something Crosby took to heart in her young years, instilling a life-long love of the outdoors.”

According to Wikipedia, “On March 19, 1897, The Maine legislature passed a bill requiring hunting guides to register with the state. Maine registered 1,316 guides in that first year. In addition to being its first licensed guide, Crosby promoted Maine’s outdoor sports at shows in metropolitan areas, and wrote a popular column that appeared in many newspapers around the country. Her efforts helped to attract thousands of would-be outdoorsmen – and women – to the woods and streams of Maine.”

According to an article in the July 24, 2015, Franklin Journal, “Crosby, who is buried in Strong guided sports in the Rangeley region during her lifetime. She was the first to market this part of the Maine woods for 19th- and early 20th-century tourists. Fly Rod was not only an avid sports woman, but also an early proponent of bag limits and conservation of the resources that made the region a destination for hunting and fishing.”

In 2010, High Peaks Alliance began construction of the Fly Rod Crosby Trail, a new heritage trail that stretches 45 miles from Strong to Oquossoc in the Western mountains of Maine. This trail offers a unique look at the historic, natural and cultural landscape of Maine’s High Peaks region. The goal of the trail is to help residents and visitors take an active interest in preserving the unique character of High Peaks communities and natural resources.

A permanent location for the Crosby carving may be found, West said.

For more information on the event please contact Betsy Squibb at 207-578-2306 or Brent West 207-491-2750 at the High Peaks Alliance or visit https://highpeaksalliance.org.

For more information on the music visit https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VxnQ9FR-B4I.

