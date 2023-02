• Dustin T. Hackett, 44, Wilton, domestic violence aggravated assault, domestic violence assault, Tuesday, Jan. 31, in Wilton, Wilton Police Department.

• Jeremy R. Currier, 37, Wilton, warrant two counts of failure to appear, Thursday, Feb. 2, in Wilton, personal recognizance bail, Wilton Police Department

• Guner A.K. Vicelich, 34, Jay, warrant theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, Thursday, Feb. 2, in Androscoggin County, $1,000 personal recognizance bail, Franklin County Detention Center.

• Thomas O’Connell, 66, Wales, operating under the influence, Friday, Feb. 3, in Farmington, $1,000 unsecured bail, Farmington Police Department.

• Sherice Pillsbury, 34, Farmington, warrant failure to appear, Saturday, Feb. 4, in Farmington, $300 bail, Farmington Police Department.

These entries reflect charges filed against individuals. Entries are not criminal convictions.

