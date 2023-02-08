LIVERMORE FALLS — At the First Baptist Church of Livermore Falls Feb. 5 service Rev. Russ Thayer, Organist, Maggie Houlihan, Pianist, Margaret Emery and Song Leader, Kay Watson are currently serving the First Baptist Church. Come and worship God with these energetic people who love to praise the Lord!

Order of Worship:

Welcome and Announcements by Kay Watson, Praise Songs: “Moments Like These” and , “Such Love”, led by Kay

Call to Worship, Psalm 81: 1 – 3 and Prayer Time and the Lord’s Prayer, led by Rev. Thayer

HYMN: “I Sing the Mighty Power of God”, led by Rev. Thayer. Tithes and Offerings(“Happy Time!”) and Doxology Maggie and Margaret played, “Is My Name Written There?” as the offering was collected. Special Music was offered by the Worship Team as they happily sang, “Just A Little Talk With Jesus”.

Rev. Thayer read from Scripture: I Peter 4: 1 – 11 to introduce his Sermon, titled: “Living For God”. After reading the Scripture, Rev. Thayer explained that Peter, an Apostle of God, had learned that people who believed in God, although they tried to live a Christian life, sometimes gave in to temptation and said and did foolish things. It turns out that through the centuries, Christians have done the same.

All people who try to live a Christian life sometimes get into trouble because of greed, jealousy, temptations of the flesh and other reasons. The Rev. told us that the Devil will never try to tempt us with things we don’t like…. he only tempts us because he offers things we really want and crave.

As Christians, we need to practice self control, as difficult as it may be, make a sincere effort to love everyone we meet, even though the person(s) may not live Christian lives. We must walk with God every day and use our God-given gifts to praise God throughout our lives.

HYMN: “Here, O my Lord, I see Thee face to face”

Communion was served and shared, led by Rev. Thayer and Deacons

After the Benediction, we sang, “Blest Be the Tie That Binds.” As the congregation was departing, Maggie and Margaret played, “May the Good Lord bless and keep you”.

Announcements:

Rev.Thayer has a podcast available. Please check your bulletin for information.

Coffee and treats are served after the Worship Service.

The next Soap ‘N More Store will be on Saturday, February 25, from 9 a.m. to Noon.

We are collecting Tuna for the Food Cupboard this month.

Mary’s Lunch is served every Thursday in the Vestry at 11:30 a.m. All ladies are welcome, and you may choose to bring your favorite food to share, or not.

The Worship Team rehearses every Thursday in the Sanctuary at 1 p. m. All who like to sing are welcome.

The next Hymnsing will take place on Sunday, February 26 at 7 p.m. Come, sing the hymns you love, you’ll leave singing and joyous!

The Men’s Breakfast will take place on Saturday, February 11th at 8am.

