JAY — The Teacher Lounge Mafia is performing an improv comedy show at 7 p.m. on Saturday, February 18. Proceeds of this show will benefit the SMHS Class of 2023 Project Graduation.
The Teacher Lounge Mafia has been bringing their improve comedy to western Maine and beyond since 2008. This PG-13 show is sure to be a great cabin fever reliever!
Tickets are $15 and can be purchased in advance at the SMHS office, during normal school hours, or the day of the show at the door. There will be concessions, a 50/50 raffle and a live auction during intermission. Purchase your tickets and support the SMHS Class of 2023.
