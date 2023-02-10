Mary Ellen King, 97, of Livermore Falls, center, was presented a replica of the Boston Post Cane recently by Livermore Falls Select Board Chairman Jim Long, right, and Town Clerk Doris Austin presented her with a certificate for being the oldest known resident of Livermore Falls. Austin said that King credits having a strong faith, a positive attitude and eating healthy for her longevity. She will turn 98 in April. Submitted photo

