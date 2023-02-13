• Corey S. Gray, 34, Jay, domestic violence assault, Monday, Feb. 6, in Jay, $700 cash bail, Jay Police Department.

• Teagan E. Mellor, 29, Carrabassett Valley, domestic violence assault, Tuesday, Feb. 7, in Carrabassett Valley, $1,000 unsecured bail, Carrabassett Valley Police Department.

• Derek Campbell, 37, Wilton, warrant failure to appear, Thursday, Feb. 9, in Wilton, Wilton Police Department.

• Brandon E. Ryder, 39, of Phillips, warrant two counts failure to appear, Thursday, Feb. 9, in Farmington, $600 bail, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

• Heidi D. Gagnon, 41, Farmington, burglary, aggravated criminal trespass, violation condition of release, Thursday, Feb. 9, in Farmington, personal recognizance bail, Farmington Police Department.

• Christopher D. Mondor, 47, Farmington, burglary, assault, aggravated criminal trespass, obstructing report of crime, Thursday, Feb. 9, in Farmington, $500 bail, Farmington Police Department.

• Donald J. Fleming, 43, Rangeley, warrant failure to appear, Friday, Feb. 10, in Rangeley, personal recognizance bail, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

• Annabel B. Gilmore, 34, Phillips, warrant failure to appear, Friday, Feb. 10, in Phillips, $100 bail, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

• Brian J. Crowley, 33, New Vineyard, operating under the influence, Saturday, Feb. 11, in Farmington, $300 bail, Farmington Police Department.

• Michelle M. Belanger, 33, Farmington, warrant noncompliance of contempt order, Saturday, Feb. 11, in Farmington, personal recognizance bail, Farmington Police Department.

• Leslie W. Ridley Jr., 41, Madison, aggravated operation after habitual offender revocation, Saturday, Feb. 11, in New Sharon, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

• Taryn C. Coffin, 33, Livermore, three counts unlawful possession of schedule drugs, Sunday, Feb. 12, in Farmington, $2,000 bail, Farmington Police Department.

These entries reflect charges filed against individuals. Entries are not criminal convictions.

