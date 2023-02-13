LIVERMORE FALLS — A town committee has developed questionnaires for community members and businesses to answer as it gathers information for an updated comprehensive plan.

The existing comprehensive plan was approved in 2002.

Chairperson Gayle Long said there are six volunteers on the committee. They plan to go door-to-door to businesses. The committee is also hoping to be at the Fire Station during the annual Town Meeting and Regional School Unit 73 budget votes from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on April 25 for residents to take the survey.

The questions and the plan will address the topics of future growth and land use; housing and neighborhoods; economic development, transportation and mobility; infrastructure and utilities; and parks, natural resources and the environment.

The committee is working with Maine Municipal Association, Androscoggin Valley Council of Governments and the state to get some of the information and data needed, Long said.

Selectmen approved the questionnaires on Feb. 7. They will also be available at the Town Office.

A comprehensive plan is used in grant applications and in other guidelines.

A contest for a town motto is ongoing on Facebook and the town website. Entries will be accepted until March 10, after which people will have a chance to vote on them. Those submitting the three most liked mottos will each get a $25 gift card.

