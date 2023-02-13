NEW SHARON — A woman burned her hands Monday morning in a grease fire after a stove burner was accidentally turned on at her home at 110 Lane Road.

The woman received second-degree burns, Tim “TD” Hardy, chief of Farmington Fire Rescue Department, said Monday. She was taken by a NorthStar EMS ambulance to Franklin Memorial Hospital in Farmington.

The fire was contained to the stove, he said. The house had smoke damage.

The Office of the State Fire Marshal was also notified as required when someone is hurt during a fire.

Hardy was in command of the scene, because New Sharon Fire Rescue Chief Felicia Bell was at work.

Eight firefighters from New Sharon and Farmington responded to the call made at 8:40 a.m., along with the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

The owner of the property was not immediately available.

