ANDOVER — Justin Thacker was elected Monday as selectman, assessor and overseer of the poor, Town Clerk Melinda Averill said.

Thacker received 115 votes while candidates Toby Wells and Kevin Scott received 26 and 13 votes, respectively.

Chairman Brian Mills and Joe Luce are the other board members. Jeff Elkie resigned in November, leaving a vacancy.

Thacker will serve until the annual town election this spring when voters elect someone to a full three-year term.

Thacker said earlier this month that his priorities for the town are roads, especially East Andover Road, Transfer Station services and unity among town leaders and employees.

“My desire is to hear from all town officials and for everyone’s voice … to be heard,” he said. “I long to see small business return to Andover, families and children again populate our community, and Mainers and tourists to visit our town throughout the year, not just the first week of August” during Andover Olde Home Days, he said.

Thacker has lived in town for 20 years and is pastor of Praise Assembly of God Church in Rumford. He has been a school teacher for eight years and volunteered the past four years at Oxford Hills Christian Academy in Oxford as a middle and high school math and history teacher 20 hours a week.

Averill thanked the three candidates and said, “It’s nice in a small town to have that many people interested.”

