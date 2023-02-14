LIVERMORE FALLS — The Planning Board will hold a public hearing next week on a site plan review application for a retail medical marijuana store at 57 Main St.

It is set for 6:30 p.m. Feb. 22 at the Town Office.

The Mend Cannabis store is being proposed by owners Walter J. Dunfey and Phillip “Max” Imhoff of Lewiston, Planning Board member Gayle Long said. It would be in The Gas Station medical marijuana store that has closed.

If Mend Cannabis is approved, it will be the sixth retail store in the village district, four of them on Main Street.

A revised medical marijuana ordinance is expected to be voted on this year and, if approved, will cap the number of medical marijuana retail establishments in the village district at three. If stores leave, they won’t be replaced if there are more than three.

The village district is defined by the Jay town line on the north, the Androscoggin River on the west, Central Maine Power’s right of way on the east, and on the south by an east-west line from the Androscoggin River to the power lines, and encompassing all properties abutting Gilbert Street, the south loop.

