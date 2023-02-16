• Cody Peaslee, 31, Readfield, warrant failure to appear, Monday, Feb. 13, in Farmington, personal recognizance bail, Farmington Police Department.
• Elizabeth Ross, 41, Wilton, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, Tuesday, Feb. 14, in Wilton, Wilton Police Department.
• Dahlon Campbell, 33, Jay, warrant unpaid fine, Wednesday, Feb. 15, in Farmington, $100 bail, Farmington Police Department.
These entries reflect charges filed against individuals. Entries are not criminal convictions.
Comments are not available on this story.
-
Varsity Maine
Alpine skiing: Freeport boys repeat, Falmouth girls surprise in Class A
-
Sports
Daytona 500: Johnson, Pastrana both qualify to seek new thrills
-
Lewiston-Auburn
Androscoggin commissioners: Livermore must plow Wyman Road
-
News
Franklin County arrest log: Feb. 13-15, 2023
-
Boston Red Sox
Red Sox notebook: Hernández fires back after his leadership questioned