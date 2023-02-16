• Cody Peaslee, 31, Readfield, warrant failure to appear, Monday, Feb. 13, in Farmington, personal recognizance bail, Farmington Police Department.

• Elizabeth Ross, 41, Wilton, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, Tuesday, Feb. 14, in Wilton, Wilton Police Department.

• Dahlon Campbell, 33, Jay, warrant unpaid fine, Wednesday, Feb. 15, in Farmington, $100 bail, Farmington Police Department.

These entries reflect charges filed against individuals. Entries are not criminal convictions.

