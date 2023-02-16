JAY — Kayla Maurais’ childhood dream to be a published author will come true Friday.

Her book, “Soul Sucker,” a young adult science fiction/fantasy, comes out Friday with a private book signing with friends and family to celebrate. It’s also her 30th birthday.

The book is about Dash and his sister, Shea, whose family runs a business of stealing and selling rare artifacts across the galaxy. Dash is assigned to a “classified heist” to find something on another planet. When he doesn’t come back, Shea goes to Planet Ominous to find him and while there a soul-sucking worm attaches to Dash’s soul. Shea is tasked with getting them home to Planet Sarasing.

The author said the story is all about discovering yourself, breaking cycles, unconditional love and a space adventure.

Maurais graduated from Jay High School in 2011.

She graduated from Emmanuel College in 2015 with a bachelor’s degree in film study and earned her master’s degree in screenwriting in 2017 from New York Film Academy.

She teaches students how to speak English at Spruce Mountain Middle School, as well as teaching summer school and tutoring.

“I have wanted to write all of my life,” Maurais said Tuesday. “I started at 13.”

Becoming a writer is a very long journey, she said, and she decided that teaching and writing would work well together.

She became interested in science fiction at a young age and watched “Jurassic Park,” “Tremors” and “Back to the Future,” which contributed to building her love of science fiction/fantasy and adventure.

Maurais started writing “Soul Sucker” in 2019, pre-pandemic, she said. “It almost became an escape throughout the pandemic.”

She rates the 364-page book as PG 13 and for ages 14 and older.

It can be ordered and previewed on barnesandnoble.com.

“I have no plans to stop writing,” she said.

“When I am not writing, I enjoy going on road trips. I am also a birth doula and give support to women who are having babies,” she said.

Maurais may be contacted by email at [email protected].

