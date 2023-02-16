WILTON — Electric poles and wires are being replaced between Wilton and Weld on Route 156 during a two-year CMP project.

“They are almost at the end of the first year,” Pam Prodan, who lives on the road told the Franklin Journal Feb. 1. Survey crews started last May, replacing poles from Wilton to the golf course were part of the first phase which started in November, she noted.

“It was -10 degrees when they showed up to work this morning, I was kind of surprised,” Prodan said. “There were six buckets all working at once. It’s pretty impressive.”

It will make things better for Weld, Prodan added.

“We are replacing the existing conductors,” Charlie Warren, an On Target Utilities Services contractor said later that morning. The company, which was contracted by CMP will complete six miles of lines, Cianbro Corporation had done some work previously, he noted.

The poles are being upgraded, all the old wire swapped out, On Target’s Brian Parlin stated. “Things will run more efficiently,” he said. “Cianbro did the other end, we did this side.”

Old wires were moved to the new poles, had to be spliced in some instances after they broke during the transfer, Prodan’s partner Conrad Heeschen said. Trucks were working at every pole for some distance, he noted.

“This has been quite a project,” Heeschen added.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: