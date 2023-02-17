WILTON — A Massachusetts man is accused of hitting his girlfriend in the head with a handgun and terrorizing other people Thursday at a residence at 1353 Main St., police Chief Ethan Kyes said Friday.

Wilton police responded at about 4:30 p.m. to a report of a male who had assaulted a female inside the residence and was holding her against her will. It was also reported another individual was actively cutting herself and there was serious bleeding and acting under the influence, according to officer Gerald Maccione’s report, Kyes said.

There were several people at the residence. All but one of them came out to talk to police. The alleged victim said her boyfriend was still inside the residence.

The victim later reported to Maccione that a mark above her eyebrow was from her boyfriend, Khaliel F. Chatman, 19, of Brockton, Massachusetts, hitting her with a firearm, Kyes said.

Other people who had been in the residence told police that Chatman had been pointing a firearm at them, Kyes said.

Chatman barricaded himself inside the residence, said Kyes. A perimeter was set up around the residence and Wilton Fire Rescue Department shut down Main Street from Temple Road to Railroad Street.

Shortly after the perimeter was set up, Chatman was called out of the residence. He was arrested on felony charges of domestic violence aggravated assault and domestic violence terrorizing with a dangerous weapon.

After Chatman was taken to the Franklin County Detention Center in Farmington, a search warrant was executed at the residence. Maccione seized two firearms, a large sum of money, and drugs from the residence, Kyes said.

The case remains under investigation.

Several Wilton police officers, a Maine State trooper and a Farmington police officer assisted at the scene.

Alisha L. Jamieson, 29, of Augusta, was also arrested on a warrant for failure to appear and a probation revocation.

Jamieson was released Friday from jail on personal recognizance bail.

Chatman is being held without bail until he goes before a judge Tuesday. A conviction on the aggravated assault charge carries a maximum 10 years in prison and a conviction on the domestic violence terrorizing is punishable by up to five years in prison.

