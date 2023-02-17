WILTON — Wednesday Night Ladies: Week of 2/8/23

Teams: Bowling Belles 86-66, Mines in The Gutters 84-68, Coffee Beans 80-72, Just One More 75-77, Wreckin Balls 75-77, Designs By Darlene 73-79, Living On A Spare 68- 84, Got The Splits 67-85.

Games: Melissa Malone 195, Robin Ladd 183, Lynn Chellis 176, Marley Stevens 171, Natasha Richard 165, Lisa Dube 159, Heather Malone 156, Vicky Stevens 153

Series: Melissa Malone 540, Lynn Chellis 460, Robin Ladd 452, Natasha Richard 436, Lisa Dube 436, Marley Stevens 428, Heather Malone 426, Vicky Stevens 402.

