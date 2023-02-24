RUMFORD — Hotel Rumford (10-1) and Smart Care (9-2) were both winners this past week in MV Rec Basketball Action with 3 games to go in the regular season. Archies and Clean Cut Painting are tied for 3rd at 8-3. MTK and Sons and Jay are next, tied at 3-8 and Cannatopia Runners, Jay and Gaia Dubs are tied at 2-9.

Hotel Rumford battled Clean Cut Painting in a matchup of two of the top teams, pulling away in the second half and handily winning, 94-77. Hotel was led by Calen Chase with 27 points, supported by JT Taylor 21 and Tom Danylik 19. Malik Farley led Clean Cut with 23 points, followed by Will Bean 18, Matt Newell 14 and Draven Finnegan 12.

Smart Care, next, used a strong second half to dismantle Cannatopia Runners, 87-59. Smart Care was directed by Cody St Germain with 37 points, Ben Holmes, and Nate Chounaird 20 each. Cody Dollof led Cannatopia with 12 points on 4 threes and Al Smith added 10 more.

In a third game, Archies, playing shorthanded, came from behind and eked out a 83-81 victory over a valiant Gaia Dubs crew. Joe Gaudreau hit 7 threes and 21 points for the winners. He was supported by Owen Jones with 18 (4 threes), Glen Dubois (4 threes) and Eric Berry 14 each and Brett Archibald 10. Gaia’s Hunter Meeks was top man in a losing effort with 33 points (3 threes), with Justin Evens contributing 18 and Deegan Libby and Levi Meader 11 each.

Finally, a feisty Jay team outplayed MTK and Son’s, 68-60. Steve Dougher had a big game with 30 points (7 threes) for the victors. Zane Armandi and Jake Turner added 13 more each. Mateo Lapointe was top man for MTK with 17 points (4 threes) assisted by Parker Davis with 11 and Mike Pare and Keegan Davis with 10 apiece.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: