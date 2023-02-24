Pets of the week at the Franklin County Animal Shelter, 550 Industry Rd. in Farmington, are Myla and Baylee. The shelter is open noon to 4 p.m. and the telephone number is (207) 778-2638

Myla is a female German Shepherd, 4-6 years old. This sweet and loving German Shepherd islooking for her forever home! Myla is a gorgeous and fun-loving dog who loves to carry squeaky toys around on walks. She is a social butterfly who loves every human she meets and will happily greet new people with a wagging tail.

Myla is a smart and active dog who loves to play, go for walks, and runs, and explore her surroundings. She would be the perfect companion for an active and adventurous person who loves to be outdoors. According to her previous home Myla is also house trained and crate trained. However, Myla would be best suited in a home without other dogs or cats, so she can receive all the love and attention she deserves. Myla has so much love to give, and she can’t wait to find a forever family who will give her the love and attention she needs.

If you’re looking for a loyal and loving companion, Myla is the perfect dog for you! She will bring joy and happiness to your life and will be your most loyal and loving friend for years to come. Come meet Myla today and fall in love with her outgoing personality and loving nature!

Introducing Baylee, a beautiful and intelligent 4 to 6 year old female German Shepherd on the hunt for her forever home. Baylee loves to play fetch and meet new people and is always eager to learn and play. This active and adventurous dog would be the perfect companion for someone who loves to be outdoors and on the go. Baylee is food and toy motivated, which helps with training and makes her a delight to be around.

However, it’s important to note that Baylee has a chicken and grain allergy and will need a special diet to keep her healthy. She would also need to be the only pet in the household. She is looking for a home without other dogs or cats, so she can receive all the love and attention she deserves. But fear not, because Baylee has so much love to give in return and will certainly make up for it.

According to her previous home Baylee is house trained and crate trained. She is eager to find a forever family who will provide her with the love, attention, exercise, and special diet she needs. If you’re looking for an outgoing and loving companion to share your adventures with, Baylee is the perfect match for you. Come and meet Baylee today and let her show you why she’s the perfect dog for you!

