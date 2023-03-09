INDUSTRY — Voters on Saturday will elect a selectman and decide whether to pay Farmington and its Fire Rescue Department $30,000 to handle fire calls and associated administrative duties for one year.

Polls will be open from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Town Hall on Industry Road/Route 43. Selectman Lee Ireland is unopposed for another three-year term.

The remaining warrant articles will be acted on starting at 2 p.m. at the Town Hall.

The emergency response plan with Farmington was approved by Farmington selectmen in February, contingent on approval by Industry voters. It includes $10,000 for administrative services, plus $20,000 for responding to emergencies, according to the agreement.

Officials in Industry approached the Farmington Fire Rescue Department last year about providing firefighting services, Farmington Fire Chief Tim “TD” Hardy said last month. The plan would be from April 1 to March 31, 2024, with those dates based on the annual town meetings, he said.

Industry would be required to maintain its trucks and would be billed if Farmington had a part they needed, Hardy said.

Voters on Saturday will also consider a $556,641 municipal budget for 2024, Treasurer/Town Clerk Angela Davis said. It’s $5,398 less than this fiscal year, she said, because, in part, there is no longer a $104,000 paving loan payment and $50,000 for design of a new town garage, which is on hold.

New considerations this year are $5,175 to contract with Archie’s Inc. of Mexico for dumpster rental and removing recyclables at the Industry Town Hall, and $3,877 to contract with Farmington to use its transfer station for a year.

According to the town report, access to Farmington’s transfer station would allow Industry residents to bring their bulky waste, trash, tires, demolition and other oversized items to Farmington for a fee. There will be no fee for recyclables.

Davis indicated that it costs the town about $2,200 to collect and dispose of such waste.

