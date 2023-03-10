PHILLIPS – Phillips’ own local legend, Cornelia “Fly Rod” Crosby now stands proudly in the front lobby of the Maine Inland Fisheries and Wildlife (IFW) Building in Augusta. At least, her life-sized wooden likeness will grace that entryway for the foreseeable future. Her presence offers an unspoken invitation to visitors to The Pine Tree State, as well as to all who make their homes here, to get out and about to experience firsthand the many outdoor opportunities that await and to become part of her tradition.

Commissioned by the High Peaks Alliance three years ago, the finished product was created by Brian Stockman, a New Hampshire resident who summers in Maine. Its installation at the IFW offices on Water Street took place on Valentine’s Day last month. Ceremonies included a short presentation by Earle Shettleworth, Maine’s State Historian. Following a meeting of the Advisory Council, a special performance by The Sandy River Ramblers, a local bluegrass band, featured their original song, “The Ballad of Fly Rod Crosby”. One may listen to this lively tune, illustrated with a video, on YouTube. Definitely a must see, it is also a project of The High Peaks Alliance.

According to its website (highpeaksalliance.org), the High Peaks Alliance is a volunteer, non-profit organization made up of local hunters, hikers, birders, loggers, fishermen, snowmobile and ATV riders, Maine Guides, x-country skiers, mountain bikers, and others working together since 2007 to ensure continuing public access to Maine’s High Peaks Region for residents as well as visitors. T he Fly Rod Crosby Trail is another major work. This 45-mile community trail is built and maintained by local volunteers, their goal being “to give trail users a unique look at the historic, natural and cultural landscape of Maine’s High Peaks region…(and) to help residents and visitors take an active interest in preserving the unique character of High Peaks communities and natural resources”.