CARRABASSETT VALLEY —Joe Gambino is exhibiting his photography at the Carrabassett Valley Public Library & Community Center Exhibit through April of 2023. A Wine & Cheese Reception will be held this Saturday, March 11 from 4:30-6 p.m.

Joe grew up in Bangor, Maine spending weekends and vacations skiing Sugarloaf and the Western Maine Mountains. He currently spends time between Boston, doing surgical recovery or organs for transplants, and Maine, enjoying the great outdoors through his lens.

“I love to ski and spend as much time as possible in Carrabassett Valley. I enjoy sharing the beauty around us by shooting the simple surroundings we live in every day. Finding simplicity through photography and making it easier to preserve and enjoy brings me so much joy.”

