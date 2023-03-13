LIVERMORE — The public meeting originally set for 6 p.m. Tuesday in the Spruce Mountain Primary School gym to discuss the annual Town Meeting warrant has been postponed to March 21 at the same time and location.

The warrant will be voted on at the polls from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. April 25 at school gym.

Related Headlines

Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login first for digital access. Here’s why.

Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.

filed under:
annual town meeting, livermore maine
Related Stories
Latest Articles