LIVERMORE — The public meeting originally set for 6 p.m. Tuesday in the Spruce Mountain Primary School gym to discuss the annual Town Meeting warrant has been postponed to March 21 at the same time and location.
The warrant will be voted on at the polls from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. April 25 at school gym.
Livermore Falls Advertiser
Livermore postpones Tuesday’s meeting a week due to expected storm