FARMINGTON — Selectmen from towns and plantations in Franklin County will caucus at 5 p.m. Monday at the county courthouse to elect representatives to the county Budget Advisory Committee.
There are at least three, three-year terms available, one from each of the three commission districts. The committee is made up of nine selectmen, three from each district.
The seats available are: District 1 held by Gary McGrane of Jay; District 2 held by Stephan Bunker of Farmington; and District 3 held by Ray Gaudette of Phillips.
