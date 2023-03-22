DAVENPORT, IA — Shelby Patten of Winthrop graduated with a Doctor of Chiropractic degree from Palmer College of Chiropractic’s Main Campus in Davenport, Iowa on February 24, 2023. Palmer College of Chiropractic, the first and largest college in the chiropractic profession, has campuses in Davenport, Iowa; San Jose, California; and Port Orange, Florida.
