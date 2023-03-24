Champlain

BURLINGTON, VT — Maggie Hufnagel of Farmington, has been named to the Champlain College Dean’s List for the Fall 2022 semester. Students on the Dean’s List have achieved a grade point average of 3.5 or higher during the semester. Making the Dean’s List is a tremendous achievement in any year. Many of the high achievers balance their classes with serious jobs, internships, clubs, and volunteering, as well as a global pandemic. We congratulate you on this great accomplishment and honor.

