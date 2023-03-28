• Dahlon J. Campbell, 33, Jay, warrant seven counts failure to appear, Wednesday, March 15, in Wilton, $250 bail, Wilton Police Department.

• Ryan J. Richards, 28, Farmington, warrant violation of protection from abuse order, warrant violation condition of release, Wednesday, March 15, in Farmington, $250 bail, Farmington Police Department.

• Elizabeth A. Ross, 41, of Wilton, warrant theft buy unauthorized taking or transfer, warrant violation condition of release, Wednesday, March 17, in Jay, Jay Police Department.

• Brandee R. Bowen, 28, Wilton, unlawful possession of fentanyl powder, violation condition of release, Thursday, March 16, in Farmington, Farmington Police Department.

• Gerrod Howard, 28, Columbia, Mississippi, operating under the influence, Saturday, March 18, in Farmington, $400 bail, Farmington Police Department.

• Destiny R. Hoffman, 24, Farmington, domestic violence assault, Saturday, March 18, in Farmington, $150 bail, Farmington Police Department.

• Hunter A. Misner, 29, Portland, theft by unauthorized use, operating without license, Sunday, March 19, in Farmington, $2,000 unsecured bail, Farmington Police Department.

• Michael E. Calabro, 48, Hope, operating under the influence, Sunday, March 19, in Wilton, $200 bail, Wilton Police Department.

• Robert E. Hamilton, 45, Livermore Falls, operating after habitual offender revocation, aggravated forgery, failure to give correct name, address or date of birth, violation condition of release, Sunday, March 19, in Chesterville, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

• Joshua M. Dunham Sr., 44, Farmington, domestic violence assault, Sunday, March 19, in Farmington, Farmington Police Department.

• David W. Oakes, 20, Canton, domestic violence assault, Monday, March 20, in New Sharon, $150 bail, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

• Guner A. K. Vicelich, 34, Jay, warrant failure to appear, Monday, March 20, in Jay, Jay Police Department.

• Rebecca E. Haines, 43, Wilton, probation hold, Tuesday, March 21, in Farmington, Farmington Police Department.

• Amanda S. Crandall, 36, Strong, failure stop, remain, provide information; failing to make oral or written accident report, Tuesday, March 21, in Farmington, $250 bail, Farmington Police Department.

• Jordan T.M. Dubois, 23, Carthage, probation hold, Tuesday, March 21, in Farmington, Farmington Police Department.

• Jennifer Nisby, 45, Jay, warrant six counts of failure to appear, Thursday, March 23, in Jay, Jay Police Department.

• Joshua M. Dunham Sr., 44, Farmington, two warrants failure to appear, Friday, March 24, in Farmington, $50 bail, Farmington Police Department.

• Joseph M. Moore, 21, Rumford, warrant failure to appear, Saturday, March 25, in Wilton, personal recognizance bail, Wilton Police Department.

• Aaron M. Stevens, 38, New Sharon, violation condition of release, refusing to submit, Saturday, March 25, in New Sharon, $500 bail, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

• Edith M. Greene, 43, Rumford, warrant failure to appear, Saturday, March 25, in Wilton, $50 bail, Wilton Police Department.

These entries reflect charges filed against individuals. Entries are not criminal convictions.

