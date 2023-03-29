NO. LIVERMORE — At the North Livermore Baptist Church March 26 service, Pastor Bonnie Higgins welcomed the congregation and began the service. The Invocation/Lord’s Prayer were recited. The hymns that were sung were “The Old Rugged Cross”, “Why?”, and “Why Should He Love Me So?”. The service ended with “Go Now in Peace”. Linda Lyman is the organist each week. Lew Lyman leads the music for the congregation each week.

The sermon, titled “The Question is ‘Why’?” and reading the scripture from Matthew 27:45-46. Pastor Bonnie began by mentioning that by the time we turn three, we are using the word “why” over and over again. She also said that Jesus, even the Son of God, asked “why” to His Father in Heaven as He hung from the cross.

As the world went dark for three hours, Jesus hung on a cross for our sins, past, present and future sins. Could He not feel His Father’s presence with Him at that time? God is everywhere, so how could He turn His back on Jesus?

In the book of Genesis, Adam and Eve ate of the forbidden fruit and sin entered the world. Remember, they walked and talked with God daily. Once they ate of the fruit, they were made aware they were naked. God came looking for them. Let’s go to Moses, He could not see the full glory of God, so God placed Moses behind a rock and let Moses get a glimpse of Him after He had passed. There are others in the Bible, like John, Daniel and even Samuel’s father that could not look at God. It is us that cannot look at God when we live in sin.

Now, to Jesus on the cross, He yelled out “why have you forsaken me!” But it was Jesus that could not look at His Father, for Jesus had the sin of the world on Him. In Psalm 22:24 it tells us that God did not turn away from Jesus. Sin separates us from God. And as Jesus took on all our sins, remember He was both God and human, the human part of Him needed to be separated from His Father. This is showing sinners that being separated from God is painful, not only for us, but for God Himself. God didn’t forsake Jesus on the cross, Jesus couldn’t face His Father as He became sin and it wasn’t even His sin, it was yours and mine.

Jesus was separated from His Father for a very short time, so sinners, like us, can have the opportunity to seek Jesus and repent of our sins that He died for. Before Jesus hung on a cross, He spent time with God in the garden, praying for comfort and strength for what was about to happen. The final time He prayed out to His Father was on the cross.. He cried out because Jesus separated Himself from His Father because He carried our sins through His death on this earth. He did it all for us, to be able to be reconciled with God and once repented of our sins, live eternally with Him.

Announcements listed in the bulletin are that the congregation will be collecting canned Tuna for the Food Pantry in the month of April. Bible Study is at 1 p.m. on Tuesday. Will be collecting for the America for Christ offering. Coming Events: April 1: Deacons and Trustees meetings, April 2: Palm Sunday, April 6: Maundy Thursday service at 6 p.m., and April 9: Easter service w/choir. The AA meetings are held on Friday nights at the church. Do not park around the church when there is snow on the roof and if School is canceled in the area, Pastor Bonnie will not be in the office and all events canceled.

For information, check out our website at northlivermorebaptistchurch.org. You can email the church at [email protected] Pastor Bonnie’s office hours are Monday and Tuesday from 9 a.m. to noon.

filed under: