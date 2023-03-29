LIVERMORE — Theresa Sol asked selectmen Tuesday night about changing the Dog Control Ordinance because of barking beagles in her neighborhood.

The request is a continuation of complaints she and her husband, Dennis Sol, have made about Baldwin Hill Beagles at 350 Hathaway Hill Road owned by Thomas and Michelle Wilson.

The Sols live near the business.

In October 2017, the Sols complained about the barking beagles. The following month, the Dog Control Ordinance was amended to include penalties for first, second and third offenses.

In June 2018, Animal Control Officer Richard Burton said complaints about the dogs were unsubstantiated.

In November 2021, selectpersons considered removing the disturbing the peace section of the ordinance due to a lack of resources to enforce it.

Advertisement

“This is not intended to impact individual dog owners who let their dog(s) do their business,” Theresa Sol said. “I am aware that a reasonable amount of barking is expected and natural, but it is also reasonable to expect peace on your own property, particularly at night. … This ordinance is intended to create balance and guidelines that allow for peace in the community and neighborhood.”

Sol spoke of waking up at night, trying to enjoy watching the sunrise while drinking coffee on the porch or relaxing after a hard day’s work and hearing dogs barking. She played a recording of dogs barking from her cellphone.

“This is what you hear constantly throughout the day,” she said.

“Anyone that knows the distance between my house and (the Sols) should know that that video itself is incriminating,” Thomas Wilson said. “The fact that she’s trespassing on my property, that is enticement for one thing. I own both sides of the road now. Of course the dogs are going to bark at her.”

Wilson said he would like to know what the Sols’ complaints have cost Livermore taxpayers and have it publicized.

“This has been going on for seven years and (officials) have all proved this wrong years ago and yet it continues,” he said.

Advertisement

It’s a waste of taxpayers’ money, his wife said.

“I have sat out there for several hours at a time, I can say I have never heard (the dogs),” Selectperson Brett Deyling said. “Mr. Burton, you have responded to calls for this situation on numerous occasions. You have investigated this at each instance when requested. What are your findings?”

“Nothing,” Burton replied. “I have sat down there for hours videotaping, surveilling, nothing. The agents from animal welfare have done the same. So has the Maine Warden Service, police and Sheriff’s Department. We have spent way too much time down there, as well as selectmen and code enforcement.”

Sol’s proposed changes include:

• Define disturbing the peace through unnecessary, annoying, yelping, barking or howling by any dog/dogs.”

• Remove the time limits for making complaints.

Advertisement

• Allow complaints to be made to any other agent of the town, not just the code enforcement officer.

• Double the fines for disturbing the peace between 9 p.m. and 7 a.m.

The ordinance is available on the town website.

Sol said she didn’t know the procedure for changing the ordinance.

Chairman Mark Chretien said the Select Board can recommend changes, or residents can submit a petition and have voters decide.

Selectperson Scott Richmond said about 100 signatures of registered voters would be required on a petition.

« Previous

filed under: