LIVERMORE FALLS — At the April 2 First Baptist Church of Livermore Falls service a sunny, but chilly Sunday morning brought a happy Congregation to celebrate the annual Palm Sunday service. The service was opened with two adorable girls, Nessa and Stephi Widger, laying palm fronds in the middle aisle leading to the alter. Following the girls was the Worship Team, waving palms and singing “Prepare Ye the Way”.

Rev. Russ Thayer gave the Call to Worship from the book of Mark, Chapter 11, Verses 9 – 10. He then led us into Prayer Time and The Lord’s Prayer. The Worship Team offered Special Music as they sang “Filled With Excitement”. Our first Hymn was “Hosanna, Loud Hosanna”.During Tithes and Offerings, Maggie Houlihan and Margaret Emery played “Tell Me the Story of Jesus”. Radall Pond sang a beautiful solo titled “I Walked Today Where Jesus Walked”.

To introduce the Sermon, Rev. Thayer read Scripture from John, Chapter 19, verse 30. The Sermon, titled “Last Words of Jesus – Finished” followed the Last six weeks, each week learning about the words spoken by Jesus as He suffered on the cross. At the end of His life , Jesus said in Luke, Chapter 23, Verses 46: “Father, into your hands I commit my spirit.” In the Book of John Chapter 19, Verse 30, knowing that God’s prophesy had been fulfilled, Jesus uttered the words, “It is finished”. He then bowed His head and gave up His spirit. Rev. Thayer explained that Jesus knew He was sent by God to save us and to forgive our sins. He knew He would die for us. God sent His only son to die so that we could live our lives knowing our sins would be forgiven if only we would believe in Him and in Jesus Christ.

To close the service, we sang “All Glory, Laud and Honor”, followed by the Communion Celebration. We then circled the sanctuary, holding hands and sang, “Blest Be the Tie That Binds”.

Announcements:

1.Food Cupboard: We are collecting canned peas in April and in May.

2.Tuesday: Weekly Bible Study at 10:00 am.

3.April 6 only: Maunday Thursday Service in the evening at 7 p.m.

4.Friday, April 7: Game Day in the Vestry from 12:30 – 2:30 p.m.

5.Sunday, April 9: Easter Sunrise Service at Moose Hill at 5:45 a.m. Easter Breakfast at First Baptist at 9:30 a.m. in the Vestry, followed by the Easter Service in the Sanctuary at 10:30 a.m. Happy Easter!

