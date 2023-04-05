• Kyle E. Letourneau, 22, Norridgewock, violation condition of release, attaching false plates, Tuesday, March 28, in Farmington, Farmington Police Department.

• Howard R. Barry, 66, Farmington, warrant two counts failure to appear, Thursday, March 30, in Farmington, $100 bail, Farmington Police Department.

• Scott P. Johnson, 41, Jay, violation protection from abuse order, Thursday, March 30, in Wilton, Wilton Police Department.

• Dalton D. Lamontagne, 24, Fayette, warrant violating protection from abuse order, Friday, March 31, in Farmington, $100 bail, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

• Jessica Gerry, 29, Jay, violation of protection from abuse order, Friday, March 31, in Jay, personal recognizance bail, Jay Police Department.

• Noah A. Blodgett, 23, Rumford, domestic violence assault, obstructing report of a crime, warrant three counts of failure to appear, Friday, March 31, in Farmington, Farmington Police Department.

• Terrance F. Thomas, 64, Eliot, domestic violence reckless conduct with dangerous weapon, Friday, March 31, in Rangeley, personal recognizance bail, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

• Destiny P. Clough, 22, Farmington, violation conditions of release, Saturday, April 1, in Farmington, personal recognizance bail, Farmington Police Department.

• Philip M. Deschaines, 45, Auburn, domestic violence assault, Sunday, April 2, in Phillips, $500 bail, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

• Harold D. McSwain, 52, Farmington, warrant failure to appear, Sunday, April 2, in Farmington, $100 bail, Farmington Police Department.

• Robert E. Hamilton, 45, Livermore Falls, warrant operating after habitual offender, warrant violation of condition of release, Sunday, April 2, in Androscoggin County, Franklin County Detention Center.

• Michael E. Worth, 36, Livermore Falls, warrant unpaid fine, Sunday, April 2, in Androscoggin County, $445 bail, released on payment plan, Franklin County Detention Center.

• William E. Michaud, 57, Jay, domestic violence assault, domestic violence terrorizing, Monday, April 3, in Jay, $300 bail, Jay Police Department.

These entries reflect charges filed against individuals. Entries are not criminal convictions.

