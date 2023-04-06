FARMINGTON — Franklin County Emergency Management Director Tim Hardy of Farmington is retiring April 30 and Deputy Director Amanda Simoneau of Wilton will succeed him, commissioners have announced.

The three-member commission voted after executive session Tuesday to accept Hardy’s resignation. He announced last year that he would be retiring. He started March 1, 2004 and has been in the position for 19 years.

Hardy delayed his retirement until this year.

He will remain on the Farmington Fire Rescue Department, he wrote in an email Wednesday. He is the father of Fire Rescue Chief Tim “TD” Hardy.

Commissioners sought applicants last year for his position and Simoneau was selected. She will begin her duties May 1 with an annual salary of $77,997.

She has worked for the county for more than 10 years as deputy director, starting in October 2012. She grew up in Livermore Falls and graduated from Livermore Falls High School in 2003.

She was also interim director of the Franklin County Communications Center for a few years while still deputy EMA director.

Simoneau received the American Red Cross Community Service Real Hero Award for going above and beyond her job duties to meet the needs of residents displaced by a fatal propane explosion in Farmington on Sept. 16, 2019, and supporting the community after the disaster.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: