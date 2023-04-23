RUMFORD — When was the last time you had a good pillow fight? Or have you thought of having one, but did not want to get into trouble?

The Greater Rumford Community Center is hosting the first annual River Valley Pillow Fight on Thursday, April 27, at 6 p.m.

Director Gary Dolloff said the plan is to have a double-elimination tournament with a pair of two-minute periods and a one-minute overtime. A referee and two judges will keep track of hits and power hits. So many hits in a row is a knock out.

No special gear is needed as the GRCC will supply pillows and safety glasses for the matches. There will be different age categories from middle school up to adults. The entry is $10 a person for the tournament, and $5 for challenge matches. Call the GRCC at 369-9906 to sign up.

As for the idea, Dolloff said, “I thought it would be a great fun way to get some frustrations out and have fun and help a good cause. And who does not like a good pillow fight … or maybe it is from my childhood where my siblings took some good shots at me with their pillows!”

He said proceeds will go toward a dead-lift platform “in memory of two outstanding young men we lost — Jesse Peterson and Drew Mckenna — who both used the fitness center.”

