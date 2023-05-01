LIVERMORE FALLS — Two local juveniles were charged Thursday with breaking into a storage room in the basement of Livermore Falls Apartments at 166 Park St. and starting a fire, Police Chief Michael Adcock said Monday.

The juveniles were charged with arson, burglary and theft by unauthorized transfer, he said.

Adcock responded about 10 a.m. Thursday after a maintenance worker at the complex noticed a lock was broken to a basement door and smelled smoke, he said. Doors, windows and other maintenance material and equipment are stored in the room.

The fire was started either Tuesday or Wednesday, he said, and went out.

Adcock referred the case to the Office of State Fire Marshal, which is investigating. Maine Department of Public Safety public information officer Shannon Moss said Friday that no more information would be released at that time.

The complex contains subsidized, low rent apartments for senior citizens.

